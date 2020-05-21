Providence man arrested on suspicion of entering apartment and threatening residents with a knife

Booking photo for Obten Lather (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An 18-year-old Providence man has been arrested on suspicion of entering a North Logan apartment and threatening several men with a knife. Obten Lather was booked into the Cache County Jail Wednesday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, North Park police officers were called to the Bridger Point Apartment complex on May 10. Lather had allegedly entered an apartment with a knife and threatened two men.

The alleged victims told officers that Lather had punched the first male in the face and held the knife to his chest. He then walked down the hall to a bedroom where the second male was asleep. Lather awoke him and held the knife to his face, threatening that he would “kill him.”

Officers claimed they spotted Lather walking near the apartment complex shortly after the incident was reported. When they called for him to stop so they could question him, he jumped over a fence and fled on foot.

Lather was arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and, two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Cache County deputy attorney Barbara Lachmar said Lather is believed to be a flight risk. She asked the court to hold him without bail.

Judge Brian Cannell assigned Lather a public defender and set bail $20,000. He also ordered him to appear again in court June 1.

Police claim Lather is also being investigated by sheriff’s deputies in southern Idaho for several vehicle burglaries. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

