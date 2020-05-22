Our Light, Our Rock, Our Hope, Brittany Christensen, left this mortal existence unexpectedly with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Brittany was born October 17, 1983 the 4th child to James and Nancy Christensen. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She attended school in the Preston School District and graduated from Preston High School and Seminary in 2002.

She was a hard worker and excelled in her school work. Although being “shy”, she loved people and remembered them and their names. Even going so far as to write down their phone numbers and birthdays. She was big on calling you on your birthday and sending a card. Brittany enjoyed riding her bikes, taking care of her pet cat and dogs (and the neighbors’ too).

She has been the greatest daughter, sister, aunt and friend the world could have known. Brittany will be missed by all who knew her. She had an infectious laugh and smile. She was a talkative person once you got to know her.

Brittany is survived by her parents, Jim and Nancy Christensen; two brothers, Chad Christensen and Dan Christensen; her nieces and nephews; and by her aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, her brother, Brian Christensen and by her nephew, Kodi Christensen.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. The family will meet with friends and relatives on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00pm and Tuesday from 9:30 – 10:30am both at Webb Funeral Home.

For those not able to be with us, the funeral services will be live streamed and may be watched by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/bQO9j64_L50bvd

CONTRARY TO SOME THOUGHTS- THIS IS NOT A PRIVATE SERVICE!!! ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND! WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU!!!!

Webb Funeral Home will also have an audio version of the service soon by clicking here. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

