Confirmed cases in BRHD approaching 100; 2 new positives on Friday

LOGAN – Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District grew by two to 99 on Friday. Both were patients in Cache County, between the ages of 18-60, and not hospitalized.

Among the district’s 99 cases, 74 were found in Cache County and 25 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County. Also, 70 of the 99 cases in the district have been in the 18-60 age group.

The Friday report also includes an addition of 11 more patients to the “recovered” list in Cache County. That means 56 of the county’s 74 total cases have recovered. That is true in 76 of the 99 cases in the district.

Utah’s positive cases of COVID-19 grew by 183 Friday to a total of 8,057, a daily rate increase of 2.3 percent.

State officials announced Friday another Utahn has died from COVID-19, a Weber County woman who was over 85 and lived in a long-term care facility. The coronavirus death toll is 93.

There are 108 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized in Utah. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 660 hospitalizations; that number increased by 13 since yesterday.

A total of 3,960 tests were administered since yesterday and the rate of positives is still at 4.3 percent. That means there have been 186,834 tests given since the start of the pandemic.

Among the state’s 8,057 positives, a total of 4,748 are considered “recovered.”

In the latest Idaho report there are 2,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 77 deaths. No cases have been reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties.