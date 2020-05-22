COWBOY POETRY: The Circle of Life

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

They both were seventeen years old when starting life together. Their love was strong. They got along. They’d make it last forever.

The ranch was eighty acres and the cows all needed tendin’. The fences were so full of holes. They always needed mendin’.

The cabin was a cozy warm with a fire always aflame. She could cook a meal when groceries were ‘bout on the side of lame.

The drifts and snow had melted. Now a daughter blessed their home. They couldn’t believe the bliss received. A parent could only know.

Her mother taught her how to cook. But she loved to work the land. Her father said there was no doubt. She was his best cowhand.

The ranch was now one section and it kept them on the move. Their daughter turned to seventeen with nothing left to prove.

The cute cowgirl soon caught the eye, a young man over the hill. Was it really time to let her go? They understood God’s will.

At seventeen she married, and they too would last forever. Their land and his were joined as one. They’d run the ranch together.

God blessed the union with two boys. To them, there was no strife. The years were good. The family grew. They had a wonderful life.

So, the old man and his sweetheart would help out to work the cows. And neither one regretted years of promising their vows.

Their lives had gone full circle, but some things just never change. Those fences still need mendin’ when you’re livin’ on the range.

And when they take that final step to God’s divine procession. The old man thinks he’d like to say, “Hello, we came from Heaven!”