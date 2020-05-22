Hubbard memorial service canceled due to COVID-19

Dr. Molly Hubbard (OHSU Hospital)

A memorial service for Mary Hubbard was canceled by her family due to too much uncertainty about the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Hubbard was one of three skiers killed in an avalanche at the Silver Mountain Ski resort in Kellogg, Idaho on January 7, 2020. The family planned a celebration of her life for Saturday, May 30, at the Beaver Mountain Ski Lodge.

“We regret to announce that our planned celebration for Molly May 30 will be postponed until further notice,” a press release said. “Current projections of the coronavirus for the summer and fall are not especially promising.”

Hubbard graduated from Mountain Crest High School in 2004 and Utah State University in 2008. Hubbard began her fellowship in Pediatric Neurosurgery at the Oregon Health Science University in Portland, Oregon in 2019.

With a second wave and the absence of any treatments or vaccine available now or in the near future makes it impossible to expect friends and family to risk travel.

The Hubbards will evaluate the situation over the summer and will make announcements by email.