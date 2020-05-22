Janice Claire Ensign Bennett

July 5, 1934 – May 21, 2020 (age 85)

Janice Claire Bennett passed peacefully surrounded by love ones on May 21, 2020.

Janice married Jack Larsen in 1956. They had three boys, Robert Bruce, Jerold Richard and Jack Douglas. Jack and Janice divorced in 1968.

In 1971 Janice married her eternal companion, Douglas Roger Bennett. Roger adopted the three boys and Douglas changed his name to Steven Douglas. After three boys Janice was very anxious to have a girl. She carried a beautiful little girl, Shauna Rebecca Bennett to full term, but was still born on January 30, 1974. Janice then gave birth to another beautiful little girl Cynthia Claire, on September 30, 1975.

As a young girl, Janice was always singing and acting. She wrote, acted and directed little plays performed on her porch. In school, Janice was always in singing groups and had the lead role in many plays. She majored in arts at Brigham Young University for three years before getting married. After marriage, she sang with the Southern California Mormon Choir for 25 years. They performed all over California and the western states. The highlight of her music career was a trip to Israel; later to Mexico and also to New Zealand and Australia. Janice also had many leading roles in local community theaters.

Janice also had the privilege to be a stake drama director and she directed many road shows in which she took the lead role. She was Jo in Little Women which was chosen to go to Salt Lake City. She also directed Promised Valley. Theatre and music are a passion of hers to which she was able to fulfill throughout her life.

Janice is survived by her husband Roger Bennett, children; Robert (Brigitte) Bennett, Doug (Kim) Bennett, Jerry Bennett and Cyndee (Jeanne) Bennett and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Janice’s life was full of love, passion, and music and I believe she will sing her way into Heaven.

A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah on Friday evening May 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held for close friends and family at Riverside Ward Chapel, 325 Lauralin Drive, Logan, Utah Saturday May 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at Logan City Cemetery.

