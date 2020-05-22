September 1, 1942 – May 19, 2020 (age 77)

Judy Ann Adams Olsen, age 77, left this earth to join her loving and awaiting husband on May 19, 2020.

Judy Ann was born in Douglas, Georgia on September 1, 1942 to Harold and Doris Adams. She married Bruce W. Olsen from Emery, Utah on September 27, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple.

After high school, she served in the Southern States mission developing a love for serving others. She later served two more missions to the Stockholm Sweden temple with her companion Bruce, where she developed a great love for the people of Russia and the surrounding areas.

After her mission, she moved from Georgia to Utah to find herself a proper man. While working at the church office building, she met Bruce and after a rollercoaster courtship he realized that he could not live without her and finally popped the question.

She followed him to the middle of the desert for a short stay at Dead Horse Point until they settled in Hyrum, Utah where they raised their family. She found her dream home and Bruce spent 17 months remodeling it until it was exactly as she wanted.

Judy Ann was a force and a light to be reckoned with. Her sassy and spitfire attitude made her unforgettable to those who knew her. She took great pride in setting a beautiful table and being the hostess with the mostest at every party she threw. She knew that every outfit required a specific pair of shoes, to always be accessorized, lipstick was required, and always act like a lady…with a little bit of sass.

Judy Ann was the life of the party and was always up for a good time. She loved a party, a dinner, a movie, or a camping trip. She spent many summers at Bear Lake with dear friends and there was nothing more she loved and listening to the waves crash on the shore. She was very talented in creating beautiful things and loved to crochet baby blankets and quilts, cross stitch, and sewed many of her children’s clothing. She did beautiful flowers for many weddings and was an incredible cook.

She was an accomplished accountant throughout her life with many businesses in the valley. She and Bruce’s later years were spent in Yuma, Arizona where they had so many good friends and they learned if you play cards with Judy, you rarely win.

Judy Ann was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved her family and friends. She loved her children. She supported and celebrated each of their successes as if they were her own. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren and was so excited to have her first great-grandchild. Her grandkids knew “a little shugga” was the way to her heart.

She and Bruce were dedicated to one another. They were married 51 years when Bruce passed, and a short 3 ½ months later she went to join him. As it turned out, she couldn’t live without him either.

She is survived by her children Kevin (Kelly) of Kaysville, Utah, Connie (Tim) of Eagle Mountain, Utah and Kathy (Ted) of Hyrum, Utah. She has 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Barry, and sister Jeanette.

We would like to thank the staff at Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living for the amazing care, patience and love they showed to our mother.

A viewing will be held from 11:30am – 12:30pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan, Utah. A private graveside service will follow at the Hyrum City Cemetery.

