March 16, 1924 – May 21, 2020 (age 96)

Kenneth Roger Porter, 96, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at home in Brigham City, Utah.

He was born March 16, 1924 in Ogden, Utah to Willard Porter and Lois Rogers. He was raised in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School.

On August 25, 1943, Ken married Dorothy Streeter in Ogden, Utah. They raised their family in Clearfield and Syracuse Utah.

Ken was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings, his favorite was Gospel Doctrine teacher. He served as a Temple Worker in the Ogden Temple and served a service mission in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ken worked at Hill Air Force Base as a Supervisory Management Analyst.

He loved fishing, wood working and spending time at Bear Lake.

Ken is survived by his son, Stephen Jay (Kathe) Porter, Salt Lake City, Utah; his daughter, Cheri (Tim) Gleason, Brigham City, Utah; daughter-in-law, Mary Lyn Porter, Layton, Utah; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd (Darlene) Porter; sister, Beverly Porter.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; two sons, Michael Dee and Kent Lynn Porter; sisters, Leila Saunders, Virginia Porter, Kathleen Porter; and his parents.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00am at the Syracuse Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 West, Syracuse, Utah.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers for the care they gave Ken over the past six months.

