Logan City officials announce Memorial Day closures

LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced that all city offices, the Logan Landfill/Transfer Station and the Logan Community Recreation Center will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

City media contact Emily Malik added that residential garbage, recycling and green waste will also not be collected that day. Monday and Tuesday trash collection routes will be collected on Tuesday, May 26.

City residents are advised to have their trash containers at the curb by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, as normal pick-up times may be not be followed.

But commercial trash and recycling pick-up schedules will be unchanged, according to Malik.

Malik also reminded residents that the Logan Aquatic Center will not open as usual on Memorial Day. That facility is closed for repairs until late May of 2021.