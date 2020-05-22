Logan man arrested for allegedly abusing young children

Booking photo for Quinton Lopez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Logan man has been arrested on allegations of physically abusing two young children. Quinton Lopez was booked Thursday night into the Cache County Jail where he is being held on $29,750 bail.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said officers began investigating after receiving a report that Lopez was abusing the kids, ages 3 and 4. The officer responded to the residence and documented what he considered “multiple significant injuries.”

The children reportedly had bruises on the side of their heads. They also had injuries to their ears.

Simmons said officers worked with agents from the Department of Child and Family Services to care for the children.

Lopez was questioned by investigators Thursday afternoon. He reportedly admitted to some of the abuse, claiming he had struck the children with his hands on several occasions.

Lopez is expected to be arraigned in court on formal charges next week.

will@cvradio.com