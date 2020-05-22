March 4, 1931 – May 21, 2020 (age 89)

Lorene Gordon Johnson Wheeler passed away May 21, 2020, in North Logan, Utah. She was 89.

Lorene was born in Mancos, Colorado, on March 4, 1931, to Hazel and George Gordon, at the home of her grandmother. Lorene spent her early childhood in Durango, Colorado, being raised by her grandmother until she was 13 years old. After her grandmother passed away, she lived with her mother in Grand Junction, Colorado, graduating high school in 1949.

She came to Logan, Utah, to attend college, becoming a registered nurse. She married Dean L. Johnson in 1952 and they were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple. In their early days of marriage, they loved dancing at the Elite Hall, spending time with close friends, and doing activities with their kids. They later spent time camping and being together. They were happily married for 34 years until Dean’s passing in 1987. Their family includes five children, 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Lorene worked as a nurse at Logan Regional Hospital, managing the Operating Room Department for the last 20 years of her career. After 40 years of dedicated and kind service, she retired in 1989. She took up golf (scoring a memorable hole-in-one), started oil painting again, engaged in lots of sewing and knitting, and traveled whenever she had the opportunity.

In 1995, Lorene married Van Wheeler of Logan. They were married for 21 years and enjoyed a wonderful companionship. Lorene loved the addition of Van’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in her life.

Lorene lived in Logan for 71 years, with 18 winters spent in Mesa, Arizona. She was known for her extremely kind spirit and her willingness to help others. She spent her life nursing not only countless patients in the hospital, but also nursing and caring for her family, neighbors, and beloved friends. She felt she was truly blessed with a wonderful family, two good husbands, her conversion to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the profession she loved and enjoyed.

She was preceded in death by husband Dean Johnson, husband Van Wheeler, brothers Frank Gordon and Charles Gordon, her mother Hazel Gordon and father George Gordon, and Van’s daughter Connie Wheeler.

Lorene is survived by her large and loving family, including her five children, LuDean Watterson (John), Brent Johnson (Tamra), Connie Purser (David), Chris Johnson (Dee Dee), and Alan Johnson (Taya), her 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, and by Van’s children Shaun Hogge (Larry), Jolynn Anderson (Jon), Kathryn Schenevar, Steven Wheeler, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lorene’s family would like to thank Maple Springs Assisted Living skilled nursing and memory care CNA’s, nurses, occupational and physical therapists, administrators, and all who supported and loved her during her stay. Thanks as well to Integrity Hospice for their loving support.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the Logan City Cemetery on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:30am. Flowers can be sent to the mortuary, or in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries