Richard Dennis “Dick” Black, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away May 21, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Dick was born July 18, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ellis Tracy Black and Cleo Anderson Black. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Ammon High School. He also attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, where he played baseball and was an amazing athlete. He earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership at Brigham Young University.

On December 1, 1960, he married Maxine Gwen Long in the Idaho Falls Temple. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this year. Dick and Maxine made their home in Idaho Falls where he worked for Bonneville School District 93 for 38 years. He was a 6th Grade teacher, a guidance counselor at Bonneville High School, and a Principal at Lincoln and Fairview Elementary Schools.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings, including a missionary in the Great Lakes Mission and a counselor in a Bishopric.

Dick loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He had a great love for farming and caring for animals. He was a sheepherder when he was young and had a love of sheep throughout his life. He loved all sports and was a BYU fan. He had a great sense of humor, was quick-witted and loved playing pranks. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Maxine Black of Idaho Falls; daughter, Sherri (Rod) Clark of Menan, Idaho; daughter, Polly (Delaun, deceased) Messick of Meridian, Idaho; daughter, Lisa (Howard) Hart of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Richard (Angela) Black of Ammon, Idaho; son, Jason (Connie) Black of Meridian, Idaho; daughter, Betsy (Layne) Smith of Draper, Utah; daughter, Mary (Greg) Taylor of Meridian, Idaho; son, Brian (Lindsey) Black of Smithfield, Utah; 27 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Cleo Black; daughters, Bonnie and Connie Black; sister, Janice Lefteroff; brother, Keith Black; and stepfather, Hosea Stout.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road, Ammon, Idaho with Bishop Jeff Wheeler officiating.

