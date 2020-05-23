May 13, 1983 May 13, 1983

May 20, 2020 (age 37)



Amanda Lynn Avery Dutton passed away on May 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon due to complications of Congenital Heart Disease.

She was born in Pocatello, Idaho on May 13, 1983 to Russell and Teresia Avery. Mandy was destined to become a “Heart Warrior” of the highest degree. Others often misjudged Mandy’s heart condition as a weakness, but it became a strength that she refined into pure gold. Over her lifetime, she endured six open-heart surgeries. She wore out three pacemakers, had countless procedures and hospital stays all of which made her feisty, stubborn, and very determined. She did not allow her condition to define her or keep her from accomplishing her life goals.

She and her siblings, Aaron and Tara, grew up on the family dairy farm near McCammon where she could get into lots of mischief. As a teenager and into her adulthood, Mandy was a Special Olympics coach which became one of her many passions in life. In 2001, Mandy graduated from Marsh Valley High School and continued her studies at Idaho State University and Brigham Young University-Idaho, achieving an associate degree in child development.

Mandy served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Jacksonville, Florida where she served with all her heart and soul.

In 2010, shortly after a year-long hospital struggle, Mandy spent the best $10 of her life on a one-month subscription to LDS Singles.com and met her eternal partner, Bryan Dutton. He accepted all her health challenges and obstacles and loved her unconditionally. There were so many little things that made Bryan and Mandy’s love unique and special. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on June 9, 2011. Bryan came as a “package deal” with his daughter, Kirianna, who proudly called her: “My Mom-dy.”

Just after celebrating their first anniversary, Bryan and Mandy welcomed three siblings from the foster care program—and they became an instant family of six. Three years later, Terrance, Tyanna, and Nahayla‘s formal adoption was completed and within days, they were sealed as an eternal family at the Logan Temple.

With the kids’ arrival, Mandy’s adventures really began. Prior to beginning her role as “Queen of the House,” Mandy had operated her own daycare and worked for a local orthodontist. After children entered her world, Mandy devoted a lot of time and energy volunteering in their school. Mandy was a gifted homemaker who loved decorating her home and always had a craft or project going. There was nothing Mandy did that was not creative, special, one-of a kind, and extraordinary for her family and even complete strangers.

She was full of humor and love and absolutely loved her “mom” life. Mandy was an inspiring and trusted friend who spiritually touched anyone she met. She made many lifelong friends (including others who shared similar heart challenges as well as the many special doctors and staff who cared for her).

Mandy was a beautiful and inspiring soul whose story had a gravitational pull–capable of drawing in even complete strangers. Miracles defined Mandy’s life and will continue to unfold as she brokenheartedly leaves behind: Bryan and their children (Kirianna—16, Terrance—12, Tyanna—9, and Nahayla—8). Her parents: Russ and Teresia Avery. Her siblings: Aaron (Danielle) and Tara (Doug) Madlock. She was preceded in death by her brother, Derek (who was also a heart warrior) and her grandfather, DerMont Clark

Private Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 North Meadowview Drive in Arimo, Idaho. A family gathering will be held for one hour prior. Burial will follow in the Norton Cemetery.

