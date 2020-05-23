Loren Lewis Palmer passed away on April 4, 2020, of age-related complications at the age of 94.

He was born April 29, 1925, to Fred and Edna Palmer on a farm outside of Altamont, Kansas, the second of eight children.

At the age of 17, Loren enlisted in the Army serving in the Pacific Theater during W.W. II. Returning to civilian life, he completed his final year of high school and married Darlene Mae Eichhorn on June 4, 1947. They raised three sons. He graduated from Pittsburg State Teachers College with a BS and MS in Education.

He began his teaching career at the Junior/Senior High School in Baxter Springs, and later at Labette County High School in Altamont, where he taught welding, auto and machine shop for 10 years. In 1963, he was hired by Utah State University in Logan, Utah, to teach metal shop skills such as sheet metal fabrication, foundry, and machine shop. In 1981, he relocated to Hobbs, New Mexico, to teach at the local junior college. Loren retired from professional teaching in 1991 to provide care for Darlene. They moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma prior to her passing away. He married Ruth Wood in Bartlesville in August of 1993. She preceded him in death. In 2004, they moved to Grove, Oklahoma, where he enjoyed woodworking, carving, painting and quilting. He was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church of Grove. He had an abiding faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, witnessed in words and deeds.

Loren was always a caring and loving husband and father, an able teacher, friend to all, and interested in helping people reach their highest potential.

Survivors include:

Three sons – Glenn (Beth) of Layton Utah; Gary (Rebecca) of Sedalia, Missouri; Gail (Mary) of Spokane, Washington. Four step-children – Dr. Carol Caraway of Indiana, Pennsylvania; Mark Wood of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Rhande Wood of Weatherford, Texas; Dr. Khem Wood of Miami, Oklahoma. Five grandchildren – Mark (Terra) Palmer; Bryan (Kaele) Palmer; David (Jin) Palmer; Sarah (Zak) Pecchia-Bekkam-Palmer; and Emily (Zachary) Gill. Two great grandchildren – Makenna and Greyson Palmer. Four sisters, one brother.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Palmer, on March 6, 1992; his wife, Ruth Wood; and his parents.

Due to the current pandemic situation, a memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Grove, Oklahoma, as soon as large assemblies are allowed. Internment will be at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Altamont, Kansas.

Special thanks to his health care providers, the staff at the Grove Nursing Center, Good Shepherd Hospice, and his many friends who provided constant support and encouragement.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Baptist Church of Grove or Samaritan’s Purse. These may be mailed to Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 325, Altamont, KS 67330.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home