Constitution Party nominates general election candidates

DUCHESNE – The national Constitution Party has nominated Don Blankenship of West Virginia as its candidate for president of the United States, according to Bryce Hamilton, the party’s state chairman in Utah.

The party’s pick for vice presidential candidate is Bill Mohr, the state chairman of the Constitution Party in Michigan.

Founded in the 1990s, the Constitution Party was previously known as the U.S. Taxpayers’ Party. The party espouses platforms and policies based on the principles of life, liberty, property, family, state’s rights, American sovereignty, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

As of May 2020, the Constitution Party had 25 members elected to city council and other municipal offices throughout the United States. With an estimated membership of nearly 120,000, the Constitution Party is considered to be America’s fifth largest political party.

A native of Kentucky, Blankenship was chairman and CEO of the Massey Energy Company, the sixth largest coal company in the United States, from 2000 to 2010. He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination to represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate in 2018.

Blankenship’s nomination has sparked tension within the Constitution Party because he was found guilty in 2015 of one misdemeanor charge of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety and health standards related to a 2010 explosion in the Upper Big Branch Mine in Montcoal, West Virginia.

“It is time for Americans to vote for the liberties America stands for and not for a Republican or a Democrat,” Blankenship says. “Elections must be about helping America, not about helping a politician win … It is time for Americans to stand true to their God-given freedoms and have a president that follows their values.”

Mohr is also a former Republican who joined the Constitution Party in 2005. His professional experience has been in the trucking, food production and housing industries. His previous political experience has been as a precinct delegate and unsuccessful candidate for the Michigan legislature.

“I plead with my peers, the American people, to leave party politics in the past,” Mohr says. “We must vote for candidates that are worthy and who understand their obligation to legislate within the confides of the Constitution.”

Hamilton, who serves as a city council member in Duchesne, said that Blankenship and Mohr were chosen as the Constitution Party’s candidates during a national convention held via tele-conferencing technology due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.