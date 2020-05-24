There are now 102 positive COVID-19 cases in Northern Utah

LOGAN – With three confirmed weekend cases — all on Saturday — the Bear River Health Department’s COVID-19 caseload grew to 102 on Sunday. All three are Cache County patients, between the ages of 18-60; none are hospitalized.

Among the district’s 102 cases, 77 were found in Cache County and 25 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

Including the Utah Department of Health’s Sunday report, positive cases of COVID-19 grew by 132 to a total of 8,392, a daily rate increase of 1.6 percent.

There were no deaths reported Sunday. The coronavirus death toll is 97.

There are 96 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized in Utah. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 688 hospitalizations; that number increased by 12 since yesterday.

Statewide, a total of 3,364 tests were administered since yesterday and the rate of positives is still at 4.3 percent. That means there have been 194,443 tests given since the start of the pandemic.

Among the state’s 8,392 positives, a total of 5,081 are considered “recovered.”

In the latest Idaho report there are 2,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 79 deaths. No cases have been reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties.