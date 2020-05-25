Our loving wife, mom, and grandma, Karen Ann Allen, passed away May 23, 2020 at the age of 64 in her home in Tremonton, surrounded by her family. She had suffered with many health issues for many years. She fought valiantly to the end.

Karen was born January 14, 1956 in Gunnison, Utah to Paul and Marcia Christiansen. Later her family moved to West Corinne where she grew up. She attended Corinne Elementary and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1974. She then attended Ricks College and Weber State College.

She married Michael Lynn Allen on January 20, 1978 in the Ogden Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was the mother of 2 wonderful daughters and her favorite son.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary and Relief Society.

She was a woman of many talents. She loved quilting, sewing, basket weaving, tole painting, knitting, cross-stitching, and many other crafts. There wasn’t any craft she tried that she didn’t do beautifully. She enjoyed teaching her daughters to sew and the Relief Society sisters how to make quilts. She loved making things for her family, including double wedding ring quilts for each of her children when they got married and heirloom blessing outfits for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Michael, her children Amber (Eric) Bingham, Jason (Kelly) Allen, and Elizabeth (Lance) Jones, 10 grandchildren, her mother (Marcia Christiansen), her sister Pauline (Jarvis) Sorenson, and her brother David (Natalee) Christiansen.

She was preceded in death by her father (Paul Christiansen) and sister (Paula Christiansen).

The family would like to thank the Intermountain Hospice staff for their loving care of Karen, especially Bonnie, Wendy, and Irene.

A public viewing will be on May 28, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30am at the Tremonton Stake Center located at 660 North 300 East in Tremonton, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or the missionary fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or make a craft for someone you love.

