On Friday, May 22, 2020, Robyn Marie Zollinger Mathews of Pinedale, Wyoming passed away at the age of 31.

Robyn was born to Conley Zollinger and LaReen Anderson on July 18, 1988 in Logan, Utah. She graduated from Mountain Crest High School in 2006. She married her one true love, Christopher Mathews, on August 15, 2009. Together they had two boys: Braeden Christopher who was born October 6, 2011, and Cooper Jon who was born March 26, 2014. She lived in Nibley for seven years with her family prior to relocating to Wyoming.

Always in a hurry to grow up, Robyn began climbing out of her crib at nine months. At 11 months, she took her first steps and never slowed down. She also lacked any fear of heights, climbing anything and everything in her way.

Animals were constant companions in her life. She would play horses for hours with her friends and especially loved putting her hand in calves’ mouths to let them suck on her fingers. Catching skeeter bugs, salamanders, and feeding the calves at the University Dairy were all favorite childhood memories of hers.

Being outdoors was her favorite way of spending time with her family. Whether that meant fishing, camping, playing board and card games, riding four-wheelers, motorcycles, and snowmobiles—she loved it all. Spending time in the mountains with her family was preferable to almost anything else. She loved to watch her kids ride their bikes and motorcycles. Before she and Chris had children, she enjoyed traveling with him on long-haul trips in his semi-truck.

Robyn’s heart was as big as her smile and she would do anything to help her friends and family in need. It wasn’t uncommon for her to shelter a struggling friend until they could get back on their feet. She was also willing to help her sisters and friends with make-up for occasions of all sizes—makeup was her passion and she loved dolling up!

Robyn was genuine and lighthearted, bringing humor to every conversation. She also never shied from saying what was on her mind. Her three sisters and brother will always remember precious moments filled with a lot of laughter, even to the point of uncontrollable tears. She loved to giggle and always found the antics of her siblings amusing.

The sudden passing of Robyn has left a void in the lives of her family and friends—she will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was a strong and independent woman who loved her husband and two boys more than words can describe. We lament her passing but take solace in knowing that she was greeted by her dear Grandpa and Grandma Z with open arms on the other side.

Robyn is survived by Christopher Mathews, Braeden Mathews, Cooper Mathews, Conley Zollinger, LaReen and Scott Allred, Alexis Checketts (Cory), Jackie Petersen (Dusty), Jordan Zollinger, and Benjamin Zollinger.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah 84321; attendance will be limited to family and close friends. She will be laid to rest in the Millville City Cemetery.

