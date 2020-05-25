Woman from Cache County dies from COVID-19

LOGAN – As the country enters the third month of the pandemic, Cache County has its first COVID-19 death. Sunday night an 85-year old female resident of the county passed away. However, she was tested, diagnosed, treated and died in another state.

It is the second death in the Bear River Health District (BRHD), following one earlier of a resident of Box Elder County who also died in another state.

During the Memorial Day weekend four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the district, three on Saturday and one on Monday.

The four confirmed weekend cases were all Cache County residents, three 18-60 and the other over 60 years of age.

There are now 103 cases in northern Utah during the pandemic. Among those, 78 were found in Cache County and 25 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The Utah Department of Health’s Monday report shows positive cases of COVID-19 grew by 129 to a total of 8,521, a daily rate increase of 2.2 percent.

There was one death reported Monday. The state’s coronavirus death toll is 98.

There are 95 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized in Utah. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 692 hospitalizations. That number increased by four since yesterday.

A total of 2,025 tests were administered since yesterday and the rate of positives is still at 4.3 percent. That means there have been 196,468 tests given since the start of the pandemic.

Among the state’s 8,521 positives, a total of 5,218 are considered “recovered.”

The latest Idaho report shows 2,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths. No cases have been reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties.

Recently, Republican Governor Brad Little ordered bars to stay closed until at least June 13. Last weekend, defying the Governor’s order, Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin reopened the tavern she owns with her family in Idaho Falls.

Reportedly a few days before reopening The Celt Pub and Grill, the Lt. Governor wrote an op-ed in the Daily Beast slamming the governor.

“As Lieutenant Governor, I am one heartbeat away from the governor’s chair. State residents were sidelined and left to watch silently as the government closed Main Street by unilaterally deciding which businesses were ‘essential’ and which ones were not.”