March 10, 1956 – May 23, 2020

Alan Rich Dalley passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2020 at the age of 64, with his beloved wife of 40 years by his side.

The son of Don Quinton and Ione Rich Dalley, he was born on March 10, 1956 in Preston, Idaho. The youngest of four children, he spent his youth working on the family farm in Dayton, Idaho where, in his own words, he “excelled at doing really stupid tricks driving tractors and on his brother’s motorcycle.”

After his father accepted a teaching position at Sky View High School in 1969, he and his parents moved to Smithfield, Utah. Alan attended Sky View High School and was active with the Sound and Light Crew and played bass guitar for the band The Front Porch Majority, often performing for dances and special events. He graduated in the spring of 1974 and enrolled at Utah State University the following fall. Alan completed his schooling and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Western Governor’s University.

After meeting on a blind date, Alan married the love of his life, Carol Joan Randall, on January 11, 1980 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with four children, two boys and two girls. They raised their family in beautiful North Logan, Utah, surrounded by a strong community of family and friends.

Beginning in high school, Alan worked for Jack’s Grocery Store, quickly becoming a “local favorite” among the regulars. After working at Bourns Inc, he spent 30 years in the Aerospace industry with ATK Thiokol. He enjoyed a small part of history when he and his wife, Carol, witnessed the refurbishment of the Space Shuttle Atlantis, prior to its last mission.

Alan had a true passion for music, and an uncanny ability to remember lyrics. He would often recall moments and memories by associating them with song. He was known to say, “Music is my happy place.” An avid “Mr. Fix-It”, he was routinely rebuilding and re-purposing anything he could get his hands on.

Alan was a loving father and husband, known for his gentle soul and big heart. He was fiercely loyal and would often be found lending a helping hand to his neighbors and friends. He was a hard worker, a good cook and life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings over the years. He was an animal lover, and a car aficionado. He told a great story, and he loved to laugh. Forever remembered with a cold Coke in his hand, he will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ione, and step-mother Cleone. He is survived by his wife, Carol Randall Dalley, of North Logan, and his children, Andrea (Matthew) Motschenbacher of Los Angeles, California; Brooks (Jaime) Dalley of Smithfield, Utah; Joshua Dalley of Salt Lake City, Utah; Alix (Matthew) Larsen of Hyde Park, Utah and four grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Carol (Ellis) Child, Brenda (Glade) Schvaneveldt, and Brent (Billie) Dalley.

Conforming to current state pandemic guidelines, private graveside services will be held for family and close friends, under the direction of Sunset Valley Cremation and Burial Services with internment at North Logan Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00am.

