October 16, 1949 – May 22, 2020 (age 70)

Our loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Charles Richards Matthews, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ogden Regional Medical Center.

He was born on October 16, 1949 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Elmer Richards and Marie Wight Matthews. He was reared and educated graduating from Box Elder High School in 1967 and attended Weber State College.

Charlie served an LDS Mission to The Southern States from 1968 to 1970.

He married Betty Stevens on May 12, 1981 in the Ogden Temple. He was a member of the Brigham City 9th Ward where he served many capacities at the ward level, including, home teacher, Assistant Scout Master, Ward Clerk, Webelo’s Leader, Young Men’s Secretary. Elders Quorum Secretary, Equipment Maintenance Worker and extraction, Ward Physical Facilities representative, ward greeter and Ward Librarian.

He worked for many years as a custodian and retired from Flying J.

He loved watching every Atlanta team sports except for hockey. He also enjoyed watching TV and being with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Betty; one son, Kelly (Heather) Matthews; three sisters, Ann Marie Bon; Liz Lemon Swindle; Martha Ventling. He was preceded in death by his parents.

On Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00pm there will be a drive by viewing at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Please use the west entrance on 600 East for the viewing.

Private funeral services will be on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00am because of COVID-19. You will be able to watch the broadcast on our website at gfc-utah.com. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 to help offset funeral expenses or call us for Venmo information.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel