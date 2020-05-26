COVID-19 death toll now surpasses 100 in Utah

LOGAN – There were three deaths included in Tuesday’s Utah Department of Health report and those new fatalities bring the death toll from COVID-19 in Utah to 101.

Those added to the growing total were all between 60 and 85 and all were hospitalized when they died. One was a woman from San Juan County and the other two were men from Salt Lake County.

Two confirmed cases were added to the Bear River Health Department caseload, one in Cache County, in the 18-60 age group, and one in Box Elder County over 60 years of age. There have also been two recoveries in Cache County since the last report.

There have been 105 cases in northern Utah during the pandemic: 79 were found in Cache County and 26 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County. As of May 26, the Bear River Health Department has performed 6,352 COVID-19 tests in the district. As a result, the overall positive rate is 1.67% of all tests performed in the district. According to the latest BRHD report, there are currently only 27 active cases of COVID-19 with 58 recoveries in Cache County and 20 recoveries in Box Elder County.

The Utah Department of Health’s Tuesday report shows positive cases of COVID-19 grew by 99 to a total of 8,620, a daily rate increase of 1.2 percent.

There are 98 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized in Utah. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 696 hospitalizations. That number increased by four since yesterday.

A total of 2,124 tests were administered since yesterday and the rate of positives is still at 4.3 percent. That means there have been 198,592 tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

Among the state’s 8,620 positives, a total of 5,346 are considered “recovered.”

The latest Idaho report shows 2,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths. No cases have been reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties.