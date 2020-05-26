Gerald R. “Jerry” Brown

Gerald Richard Brown passed away May 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife and children. Born January 3, 1940, in Ogden, he was an only child to Arthur Richard and Ruth Lillian Wendell Brown.

Gerald was known by all who loved him as “Jerry.” Raised in Ogden Utah, he attended Ogden High School and met the love of his life Bonnie Stacey, who he married July 18, 1960. They were later sealed August 7, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple. They raised four children, Loree Crawford, Stacey Cargill, Sean Brown, and Jason Brown.

Jerry had several different jobs in their early years of marriage, and in 1970 he took a position with General Motors Corporation. His job would relocate him and his family to Cedar City, Utah; Twin Falls, Idaho; Billings, Montana; Littleton, Colorado; Sandy, Utah, and finally back to North Ogden where he retired after 36 years of dedicated service.

If you were lucky enough to know Jerry, you encountered his wonderful sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh. He was loved by all who met him but mostly by his family, who meant everything to him. He loved the outdoors, and all that came with it, including snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, boating, but most of all he enjoyed his yearly camping trip with his family which included fishing with his boys in the Tetons. These memories will be forever cherished.

Jerry enjoyed traveling in his fifth wheel with his wife, Bonnie, and his faithful golden retrievers. Their yearly travels would take them to Sedona, Arizona in the Spring, and to Fort Stevens, Oregon in the Fall, where they enjoyed being camp hosts.

Jerry will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, North Ogden; four children, his daughter, Loree (Tommie) Crawford, Fort Smith, Arkansas; daughter, Stacey (Charlie) Cargill, North Logan, Utah; son, Sean Brown, Billings, Montana; son, Jason (Anissa) Brown, Roy, Utah; 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruth Brown; and his father and mother-in-law, Jack and LaVerna Stacey.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, with private services for family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary