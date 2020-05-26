Idaho’s unemployment rate reaches record high in April

Written by Associated Press
May 26, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate swung from a record low to a record high in the span of a month, spurred by job losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

Idaho Department of Labor officials say April’s unemployment rate reached 11.5%. That’s a 9 point jump in the seasonally-adjusted number compared to the record low 2.5% rate recorded in March.

Nearly 103,000 Idaho residents were unemployed last month, according to the department, an 81,000 person increase.

A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows that there have been more than 2,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state so far.

