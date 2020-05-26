July 3, 1933 – May 23, 2020 (age 86)

Our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Jim Leonard Crowder, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.

He was born on July 3, 1933 in Coleman, Texas, a son of Willie Jodie and Leda Grace Wardlow Crowder.

He was reared and educated and graduated from San Bernardino California High School. He joined the US Army in Los Angeles, California serving for two years for his country.

He married Carol June Lilla on September 20, 1959 in the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. From this union they had two children, Kenneth and Rebecca. They were later divorced.

He was a member of the Baptist Church.

Jim worked as a contractor of the US Air Force. He worked at Norton AFB in San Bernardino and transferred to Hill AFB in Utah where he retired.

Jim enjoyed boating, camping, having breakfast at J&D’s and was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

The family would like to thank Brigham Hospital, Pioneer Care Center for Rehab, Lisa Gidley for caring for him at home, Cheyenne, his granddaughter and Kenneth his son, Hailey and Ashley for their help in aiding Jim.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to go for a headstone for Jim, please send to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO Box 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302.

Surviving are his two children, Kenneth Crowder; one daughter, Rebecca (David) Hofmeister; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; three sisters, MaryAnn Herring; Juanita Baker; Velva D. Crawford. He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Austin Hofmeister and three brothers, Harold, Gerald and Freddy, first cousin, Henry Wardlow.

Private funeral services will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:00 Noon for family, because of COVID-19. Family will greet friends on Friday for a drive by viewing at Gillies Funeral Chapel, please enter on the West Entrance on 600 East from 10:00 – 11:30am. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County Honor Guard.

Click this link to view additional details about Jim’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/jim-crowder

