Karma Heaton Clark passed on May 16, 2020 to join her beloved husband, Chad Clark, who preceded her in death October of 2009. She was also proceeded by the son they lost in infancy, Eugene Clark.

Karma is survived by her children, Keith (Shelly), Spokane, Washington, Scott (Carol) of Logan, Utah, Dean (Zlata) of Bountiful, Utah, and Melanie Wilson of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also survived by her remaining sister and brother-in-law, Flora May and Richard Cheney of Mendon, Utah, as well as 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A family memorial service will take place in Georgetown, Idaho on May 30, 2020. She will then be laid to rest along side her husband and son in the Georgetown Cemetery at 11:00am. The service will be live streamed. For further information “Like” or “Follow” Schwab-Matthews Mortuary Facebook Page. Expressions of condolences would best be conveyed by following the examples of Chad and Karma and “Just Serve”.

Karma was born May 19, 1936 in St. George, Utah to Harold and Ellen (Johnson) Heaton and spent her early childhood years in the small community of Alton, Kane County, Utah. She was the youngest of 5 children: Eudora, Mary Deen, Grant, Flora May and Karma. Their mother, Ellen, died when Karma was only 16 months old. Harold married Dollie Lee Garrison when Karma was 4 years old. The family moved to Hunter, Utah in 1946. Karma was raised working hard on the small farm. That work ethic stayed with her throughout her life.

She attended BYU and was even part of the Homecoming Royalty. While there she met and married her sweetheart of 53 years, Chad, June 7, 1956, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Following their marriage, Chad and Karma moved to Ames, Iowa where he attended Iowa State University then on to Kansas State University receiving his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. During those years, Karma supported the couple working as a secretary, while also becoming a mother.

Following graduation, the couple moved to Salt Lake City and eventually settling in Fruitland, Idaho where they would happily remain for the next 40 years. Karma assisted Chad working as a bookkeeper for the Ashton-Clark Veterinary Clinic and assisting him with the animals from time to time.

Karma was a skilled homemaker and was active in serving her community. She and Chad received the “Lifetime Achievement” award for their many contributions to the community. Karma was an active member of “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.” Among her many church callings, she served as ward Relief Society President (twice), Young Women’s President, Stake Relief Society President and regularly participated in girls camp and Stake Road Shows. She supported Chad in his callings but especially as Stake Patriarch. She typed thousands of Patriarchal Blessings. After retirement, She and Chad served a mission to the Baltic States including Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, and Estonia. Following Chad’s death, her own health challenges required her to move to Spokane Valley, Washington to be closer to family members.

It would be hard to count the number of meals she gave away, baby blankets she sewed, shut ins she visited, houses she cleaned, people she served and loved. For those blessed to know Karma, her legacy radiated outward like ripples on a pond.

