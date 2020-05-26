Logan man arrested and charged with allegedly trying to pass counterfeit money

Booking photo for Paul P. Dean (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly passing counterfeit money at two stores. Paul P. Dean was booked Saturday into the Cache County Jail.

Dean was arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of forgery and one count of possession of a forgery device, both third-degree felonies; and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

According to a police report, a Logan City officer was called to a grocery store on report of a male individual who allegedly used $300 in counterfeit $20 bills to purchase a gift card. The purchase had occurred the day before. The fake money was detected and taken as evidence. The card was also canceled by the store after the transaction.

Dean returned to the store, complaining that the card would not work, prompting the call to police. He admitted to purchasing the prepaid Visa debit card but would not say how he obtained the cash. He also would not answer when asked if he knew the money was fake.

Security video footage showed a man matching Dean’s appearance purchasing the card.

While searching Dean, the officer found another prepaid Visa card from a nearby retail store. A receipt showed that it also had been bought with $300 cash.

An officer responded to the store to ask about the transaction and found several counterfeit $20 bills in the register where the purchase had occurred. Security video footage again showed a man matching Dean’s appearance buying the card.

The police report stated that officers later served a search warrant to Dean’s residence. They located several dozen more counterfeit bills in various denominations.

During Tuesday’s arraignment, Judge Brian Cannell set a $2,500 bail for Dean. He also ordered the suspect to be trespassed from the two stores.

The case against Dean will likely be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

