Logan man charged of allegedly abusing woman and young children

Booking photo for Quinton Lopez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Logan man has been officially charged with abusing two young children and a woman. Quinton Lopez was booked last week into the Cache County Jail.

Lopez was arraigned in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony; three counts of assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, all misdemeanors.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh told the court how police officers were called to a residence on report of domestic violence.

Lopez was alleged to have grabbed two kids, ages 3 and 4, by the face and striking them with his hand. The reportedly had bruises on the side of their heads. They also had injuries to their ears.

Walsh explained that as part of a second case, prosecutors claimed that Lopez assaulted a woman several times around the same time. The alleged woman sustained a black eye and bruising on her body.

Lopez did not speak during Tuesday’s arraignment. He had allegedly told investigators previously that he struck the children with his hands on several occasions.

Judge Brian Cannell set bail for Lopez at $25,000 and ordered that he have no contact with the alleged victims. He also ordered the suspect to be on pretrial supervision if he is able to post bail.

Lopez is scheduled to appear again in court June 1. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

