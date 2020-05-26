Meriel Nielsen Monical was born 30 August 1934 in Afton, Wyoming, to Eugene Christian Maxwell and Ruth Stephens Nielsen. She was the first of five children born in the family; four girls and one boy. Meriel transferred to the other side of the veil on 23 May 2020 in Montpelier, Idaho.

When she was about three years old, her family moved to Montpelier, Idaho, where her father was in the furniture business with his father and brother. Her father eventually became the sole owner of Nielsen Furniture.

Meriel was involved in many high school activities, graduating from then Montpelier High School in May of 1952, and graduating from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in Education in June of 1956. She subsequently earned a Master of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in June 1990.

Upon graduation from the University of Utah, Meriel accepted a 5th grade teaching position in San Diego, California. She subsequently taught in Adelanto and Los Angeles, California and in Hudson, Wisconsin.

On 3 July 1958, Meriel married Earl Monical of La Crescenta, California, and moved and moved to Adelanto, California.

In March 1959, her husband, who was in the Air Force, was transferred to Iraklion, Crete, Greece. In June of that year, after completing her teaching, Meriel joined her husband in Greece. She was hired as the base education advisor and as a substitute teacher at the base elementary school. On 3 July 1959, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Iraklion, Crete, Greece and in October 2018, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Iraklion, Crete, Greece.

Living in Greece provided a wonderful opportunity to travel to Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and a goodly number of European countries. This travel formed the foundation for them to subsequently travel to many of the U.S. states, to include Hawaii and Alaska. With her husband, Meriel has been in thirty-three countries. She enjoyed traveling to the various countries, to learn about their music, art, crafts, and to enjoy their unique food.

In January 2000, Meriel accompanied her husband to Kyiv, Ukraine, when he was invited to the Ukraine by USAID and the Kyiv National Economics University to teach at that University. While in Kyiv, Meriel taught business writing in a private high school.

A life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Meriel was called to many positions in the ward and stake Relief Society and Primary. She loved the scriptures and constantly read them. She enjoyed going to the temple. She was the Bear Lake County DUP Captain for six years.

Meriel enjoyed being with her family, reading, playing piano, crocheting, and traveling the world.

Her parents, two sisters and one brother preceded her to the other side of the veil. She is survived by her husband Earl of Montpelier, Idaho; daughter Ingrid Swenson of River Falls, Wisconsin; son Erik Monical of Hudson, Wisconsin; son Karl Monical of Pueblo, Colorado; daughter Kristina (Dan) Meyer of Fridley, Minnesota; daughter Caroline (Bruce) Towes of Winnipeg, Canada; son Tom Monical of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; sister Christin (Ron) Jensen of Fish Haven, Idaho, fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

