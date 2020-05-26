On May 25, 2020 our dear sweet Patricia Ann (Gert) Keetch was reunited with her Heavenly Father. Pat or Gert (as most knew her by) lived a wonderful life here on Earth.

She was a faithful employee of Smith’s in Logan, Utah for over 40 years. She started her career with Smith’s as a cook at the snack bar at the store on 400 North in Logan. She was promoted to the manager of that said Snack Bar and it soon was known as Gert’s Corner. Her nickname came from friends at the snack bar who said she looked more like a Gertrude than a Patricia and the name stuck. She met so many wonderful and lifelong friends while working at Smith’s.

She was a member of the Old Ephraim Mountain Man group for over 45 years. Traveling to several rendezvous though out the western states. She was well known to her Mountain Man family as Smoke Pole. Her name was given to her as she always had her cook stove going making yummy treats and food. So many relationships grew from her rendezvous time. She loved the outdoors and always looked forward to the rendezvous.

She was devout member of the Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints. She had several callings in the church but her 2 favorite callings were as a Sunday School and Primary teacher where she could teach the youth and be an example to them. She loved the youth of the ward and spoiled them with her treats and love.

She carried the blessed name of Aunt, but was more of a mom than an aunt. She treated each of her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews as her own children. To say she spoiled them is an understatement. She loved them all with all her heart and soul. She also carried the name of Sister. She loved and adored her 2 brothers and would do just about anything to make them smile or laugh. Her laugh was so contagious anyone who heard it couldn’t help but smile or laugh right along with her. She always had everyone else on her mind.

She loved cooking / baking for friends and family alike. No one ever went hungry when Gert was around. She would always make more than enough for everyone to get their fill.

She loved to be Santa’s helper. Each Christmas Eve, she would visit the elderly people in St. Charles and bring them homemade gifts and goodies. She loved being Santa and Mrs. Claus.

She is preceded in death by her father Alfred, mother DeLoris, brother Dallas as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles. She is survived by her 2 brothers Wayne (Gaylene), Jim (Nancy), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephew. She will be missed by so many. Till we meet again Gert!

