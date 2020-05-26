Stacey Crandall named Emergency Director at two local hospitals

BRIGHAM CITY – Stacey Crandall, RN, BSN, the Emergency Services Director at Cache Valley Hospital, has assumed the same position at Brigham City Hospital, a change made for several reasons.

“A lot of it was just an opportunity to have the two teams to progress together,” Crandall explains. “We’ve had some really good success in our patient experience and our employee engagement at Cache Valley Hospital and look forward to having some of those same benefits over at Brigham City Hospital.”

She now leads the emergency room nurses at both hospitals.

“We have a great team of nurses who are ACLS certified, BLS certified and PALS certified,” she adds. “So basically, these are critical care courses that teach the nurses how to treat emergencies in both of our hospitals. They are certified in all of these things. They also take a trauma care course.”

Serving as Emergency Services Director at Cache Valley Hospital, Stacey regularly led her team to high rankings in patient satisfaction scores when compared with survey results from throughout the HCA Healthcare system.