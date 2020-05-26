Suspicious clown report spooks some Hyrum residents

Pennywise the clown from the Stephen King thriller IT.

HYRUM — A suspected hoax scared some local residents Monday night after a woman called 911, claiming an unknown individual was dressed as a clown and frightening teenagers in the south-end of the valley.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the suspicious incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m.

The woman later posted on social media that the individual was allegedly wearing a clown mask and polka-dot outfit near Hyrum Dam. He was reportedly carrying a bat and taunting the women’s daughters, causing them to text her in fear, asking for her to pick them up.

Bartschi said a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper was near the area when the call came in and immediately responded. He drove throughout the area without locating anyone wearing a mask or polka-dots.

Deputies later learned the woman who made the initial call had been drinking.

Bartschi explained that regardless of the circumstances, deputies investigated the call but were never able to corroborate the woman’s story.

“We can’t confirm or deny it happened” said Bartschi. “The case has been closed though and deputies do not plan to conduct any follow-up investigation unless further complaints are received.”

will@cvradio.com