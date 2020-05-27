A.G. on the mission of Children’s Justice Centers and SHINE initiative

cachecjc.com

The Cache County Children’s Justice Center (CJC) located in Logan, is a child-friendly facility where victims of child abuse are interviewed and medically assessed by professionals specifically trained in the forensic investigation of abuse. Before the CJC can accept a case, it must be reported to local law enforcement or the Division of Child and Family Services.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, whose office oversees the program, said they continue to expand the centers throughout the state.

“These CJC’s that run under the A.G.s office, they’re in every community, almost every community, they service every community throughout Utah. We’ve expanded these physical CJC’s and we’re working on making sure we get one in each county. They do the work of angels, and it’s amazing they service about 7-thousand families and children every year throughout the state of Utah. And, again, these are our most vulnerable kids,” he explained.

Reyes talked about the campaign they just launched called SHINE. He said it is focused on trying to eliminate shame, judgment and the stigma of talking about abuse. He said so many families are afraid to talk about it. He said their message is that everyone who has been a victim of abuse, currently or a survivor of abuse is not alone. He said as an added resource they have three ambassadors.

“One is Deondra Brown, of the 5 Browns, she happens to work in my office…famous performer, pianist, a victim of sexual abuse as a child. Another is Avremi Zippel, a very beloved rabbi here in our community, son of rabbi Benny Zippel. He also suffered severe abuse. The last is former senator, state senator Aaron Osmond, famous family name. Aaron, also a successful entrepreneur and business person has come forward and said ‘I’ll help be a face for this’.”

You can get more information about SHINE at attorneygeneral.utah.gov. Reyes, who is running for a third term, is being challenged by Utah County Attorney David Leavitt in the June 30th primary.