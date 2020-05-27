March 9, 1945 – May 26, 2020 (age 75)

Alaine Archibald Hart, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully of natural causes to her eternal home on Tuesday May 26, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born March 9, 1945 to Virgil and Marzella Bingham Archibald. She grew up in Dayton, Idaho and graduated from West Side High School. She was the 2nd oldest of 11 children which provided her many opportunities to care for and love her siblings.

She met her husband, Henry and they were married July 19, 1963 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Throughout their marriage she became a master packer as they lived in many, many, many different places.

She was a very hard-worker who started working from a very young age. Among others things she milked cows twice a day which probably attributed to her immense dislike of milk. She always took care of everyone before herself. She owned a tax preparation business for many years and retired from the Elko County Treasurers office.

Alaine adapted to each new place they moved and always made the best of every situation. Nothing was more important to her than family. She loved reading, canning, sewing, quilting, listening to music and spending time with family.

She was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many church callings throughout her life.

Alaine is survived by her husband Henry, of 57 years and their children: Bart (Jodine) Alaska, Shane (Pat) Wyoming, Shirley (Tim) Utah, Ross (Dani) Utah. 16 Grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Siblings: Joan, Laura Jean (deceased), Virgil Neil, Vern, Annett, Jane, Janet, Coleen, Paul, John (deceased). She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, infant brother and two grandchildren.

The family would like to thank those who cared for her during the last few years of her life at Willow Glen and Maple Springs Nursing Homes.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you hug your loved ones close and send your favorite memories of Alaine to the family.

A viewing for Alaine will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City from 6:00 – 8:00pm.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South in Brigham City, Utah. Click this link to view additional details about Alaine’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/alaine-hart

Interment will be in the Smithfield Cemetery.

