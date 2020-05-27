Anti-body test for previous COVID-19 coming to North Logan

Vidacheck.com

Have you had COVID-19? Quansys Biosciences of Logan and Vida Check have developed an antibody test, that they claim 99 percent accuracy,to measure if residents have previously been infected with COVID-19. But not those with current infections.

They are inviting people to come to their drive-thru sample collection at the empty Movies 5 parking lot in North Logan (2450 N Main St) this Thursday, May 28th from 3p.m. to 8p.m. All participants will be screened for current COVID-19 symptoms and anyone presenting symptoms will be turned away.

Those coming for the test can stay in their car as a trained phlebotomist or nurse pricks their finger while wearing appropriate protective equipment(mask, gloves and safety goggles). Results will be available within 24 hours. They are charging $45 dollars for each test. For more information about the test: vidacheck.com or www.quansysbio.com