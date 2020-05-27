Cache County sees largest COVID-19 single-day case increase since start of pandemic

LOGAN — Health officials announced the largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases in Cache County Wednesday afternoon. The 10 new cases represented 12 percent of the overall 86 new patients reported for the entire state since Tuesday.

The Bear River Health Department’s daily report stated that of the 10 patients in Cache County, seven were between the ages of 18-60 and three were older than 60. None of the new cases have required hospitalization. The new numbers increase the total, cumulative number in northern Utah to 115. There have been a total of 89 cases in Cache County, 26 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

BRHD officials explained that the number of patients in northern Utah who have recovered from the virus remained at 78. It includes all individuals who have been fever free at least three days without the use of fever reducing medications, have improvement in respiratory symptoms, and at least 10 days since symptoms first began or a positive test occurred.

Four more deaths were reported by the Utah Department of Health, increasing the total number of fatalities to 105. Two were women from Weber County who were residents of long-term care facilities. One was over the age of 85 and the other was between the age of 60 and 85.

Another person who died was a man from Utah County, between the age of 60 and 85 and was hospitalized when he died. The fourth death was a woman from Salt Lake County who was between the age of 18 and 60 and was hospitalized when she died.

The department of health’s report confirmed the new virus cases represented a 1 percent growth increase. Of the 200,626 total tests conducted in Utah so far, 4.3 percent were positive for COVID-19.

The Idaho Department of Health continues to report no positive cases of the virus in Franklin, Bear Lake or Oneida counties. There have been a total of 2,699 cases reported and 81 deaths.

