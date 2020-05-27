Landslide closes portion of Millville Canyon

Landslide near the top of Millville Canyon road, near the intersection with Leatham Hollow. The natural slide has closed the section of road because of instability (Courtesy: US Forest Service).

MILLVILLE — A section of Millville Canyon road has been closed after a landslide was reported to rangers with the US Forrest Service. The closure, generally south of Millville Peak, could extend into the summer because of the difficulty to repair it.

Cache National Forest spokeswoman Jennifer Parker said the landslide occurred at the top of the canyon, near the intersection with the Leatham Hollow Trail. It was reported over the Memorial Day weekend and verified Tuesday by rangers.

The slide caused significant damage approximately 1.25 miles past the top of Millville Canyon.

Photos of the slide showed a portion of the road had given way and slid down the mountainside. The slide appeared to be approximately 30 feet wide in portions.

Parker said rangers have closed a gate, blocking the road near the slide on the west side. Motorists are being stopped there because there is no adequate place to turn around beyond that point. Signs will also be placed on the east side to warn of the closure.

The slide appears to have been triggered naturally from melting snow.

Parker said details about the slide have been sent to engineers to determine when the road can be repaired. No timetable has been given for when it might be reopened.

