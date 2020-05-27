Arriving early the morning of May 23, 2020, Mason Hubbard immediately blessed the lives of his parents and family.

Shortly after birth he returned to his Heavenly Father where now he stands as guardian angel to his parents, Eric and Madilynn Hubbard.

He is survived by his parents, Eric and Madilynn Hubbard, paternal grandparents Paul and Kathy Hubbard and maternal grandparents Ben and Natalie Ogden, as well as numerous great-grandparents, aunts and uncles.