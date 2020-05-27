Special high school broadcasts planned for 2020 graduates

LOGAN – Traditional graduation ceremonies have been cancelled across Cache Valley, but that doesn’t mean the high school graduates of 2020 aren’t getting a special send off. High schools in the Cache County and Logan school districts are scheduling graduation ceremonies that take place in stages, limiting the number of people who participate at any given time as graduates receive their diplomas.

In response to the unusual nature of how these graduates’ school careers came to a close, the Cache Valley Media Group is teaming up with multiple high schools to provide a unique send off for them. The first of four broadcasts took place on Friday, May 22 for Green Canyon High School. Dubbed the “Green Canyon Senior Sunset Radio Hour,” the broadcast on 107.7 FM featured shared memories by high school seniors, the school song, an invitation to Light the Night at 10 p.m. and other popular songs chosen by senior class officers.

This week, additional programs will air for seniors at Sky View, Mountain Crest and Logan.

SKY VIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Sky View’s full graduation program featuring the school’s top scholars, remarks from Superintendent Dr. Steve Norton, school song and more will be broadcast live from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

MOUNTAIN CREST HIGH SCHOOL

Mountain Crest’s graduation program will be from 8-9:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 28. The Mountain Crest program will similarly feature speeches by the school’s valedictorians, principal Teri Cutler, Superintendent Norton, memories shared by graduating seniors and, at the conclusion, lighting of the MC on the side of the mountain east of Hyrum.

LOGAN HIGH SCHOOL

Logan’s senior radio hour will be from 8:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29. The Logan program will begin with a parade around the high school. Beginning at approximately 9:15, there will be speeches by the school’s valedictorians, Principal Kenneth Auld, an invitation to move the tassels and then the broadcast will conclude with the school song and fireworks.

The programs will air on 107.7 FM and streamed online at http://ice9. securenetsystems.net/KBLQ3.