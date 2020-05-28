Cache Humane Society receives 7 new pups from Navajo Nation

Gabby Nielson holds a puppy from the Navajo Nation which was relocated to the Cache Humane Society and will soon be available for foster homes or adoption.

LOGAN – Because of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the Navajo Reservation, tribal animal shelters have been closed for the foreseeable future.

A group of seven dogs from the reservation arrived Wednesday at the Cache Humane Society, thanks to a CHS partnership with a Park City rescue, Nuzzles & Co. There were five puppies and two adult dogs.

Nuzzles & Co. transported the pups from the reservation Wednesday to Orem where CHS was one of several no-kill rescues that met to gather the dogs and distribute them throughout Utah.

CHS Director Stacie Frisk said some Nuzzles and Co. staff are members of those tribal communities.

”We’ve been part of this reservation rescue coalition for about two years now,” Frisk said. “That has really been made possible by a lot of outreach to tribal communities.”

She said there will be more of these reservation rescues in the future.

“We have been so fortunate to move all of our animals into foster homes over the last two months. We’ve had upward of 30 to 40 animals living with foster families around the valley, and also getting adopted,” Frisk added. “Those foster families are meant to be temporary.”

She said Cache Humane Society has always had very high walk-in adopter rates. She said within the next three weeks, after exams and treatment options, Wednesday’s new pups will be featured for adoption on the cachehumane.org website.