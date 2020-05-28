Concert Series cancelled but the entertainers are ready when the light turn green

The popular Noon Concert Series attracts hundreds of people to hear local musicians like the Fry Street Quartet that performed last year.

LOGAN – Cache Community Connections and the Logan Tabernacle Concert and Lecture Series have canceled the Summer Noon Concert Series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Connections member Richard West said canceling the summer concerts was disappointing to the group, but the decision had to made early on. The fact that the Summer Citizens are not coming contributed to the decision.

Cache Community Connections is an interfaith group that organizes events at the Logan Tabernacle. The group is comprised of leaders from multiple faiths, as well as community leaders.

“The groups are scheduled eight to 12 months in advance,” he said. “We have rescheduled the Woman’s Suffrage program in August.”

The tabernacle is supposed to be closed in 2021 for remodeling and maintenance, so the timing of that project will determine if the series will be held next year, West said.

“Generally, we would have started this week,” he added. “We are looking at other options, including streaming and maybe other venues.”

COVID-19 has everyone confused about how to proceed with programs.

He said it has been a good tourist attraction over the years; there are generally 40 to 50 performances a season.

“We may open up sooner than later, so all the groups are ready to go if called,” West explained. “We encouraged all of them to be ready if they are called.”

“It would be nice if the virus would just go away,” he said. “We want to be respectful of people and don’t want to put anyone in harm’s way.”

The organization has suspended all of the activities, but will get them underway as soon the opportunity presents itself, West said.