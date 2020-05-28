DWR opens antlerless hunts

As part of a herd management strategy Department of Wildlife Resources has opened up an anterless hunt for the fall of 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is opening an antlerless hunt and they are taking applications from May 28 until June 18. Hunters can apply for a permit to hunt big game, including cow elk, cow moose, doe deer, doe pronghorn and, for the first time, ewe bighorn sheep in Utah. Applicants cannot apply for both a cow moose permit and a ewe bighorn sheep permit in the same year — they must pick one or the other.

Applicants must have a valid Utah hunting or combination license to be considered. Licenses can be purchased on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website, by calling 1-800-221-0659 or by visiting a license agent.

Antlerless permit applications can be submitted through the DWR website. Details about the different units, including boundary descriptions, biologist notes, and population and harvest statistics can be found on the Utah Hunt Planner.

“The antlerless big game hunts are a great opportunity to not only harvest meat and make some great memories outdoors, but also to help manage wildlife populations and maintain healthy herds and landscapes,” DWR Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones said.

A cow elk can provide between 120 to nearly 200 pounds of boneless meat, depending on the age of the animal. That meat can also be eaten in a variety of ways, including hamburger, roasts, steaks, stews, stir-fry or in fajitas. A doe deer will provide approximately 40 pounds of boneless meat.

Another change to be aware of is that if a hunter obtains a general-season antlerless permit over the counter (after the antlerless drawing) or a private-lands-only permit, they will lose any preference points they’ve previously accrued for that specific antlerless hunt. If they purchase an antleress elk control permit, they will not lose their preference points.

If you have questions about applying for an antlerless permit, call 1-800-221-0659 or your nearest DWR office.