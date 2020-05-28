LETTER: Learn about Mike Petersen, don’t steal his signs

A wave of support is growing for Mike Petersen’s bid for Utah’s 3rd House District. He is striking a positive chord among Republicans voters who long for a more conservative, constitutional advocate.

Learning of his positions at www.voteformikepetersen.com regarding lower taxes and improving public schools was very convincing, but listening to his weekly town halls and meeting him in person left no doubt that I wanted him to represent me.

With Mike, our voices can be restored. It appears that some of his opponents are concerned. On separate occasions, two of his larger banners have been stolen from my property, a disappointing loss for a grassroots campaign funded by small, local donations.

I hear that many of my neighbors who also support Mike have suffered similar violations. But worse than the financial injury is the attempt to silence our political expression, to suppress our free speech on such an important topic.

I hope those responsible will reconsider their actions and return the signs. Perhaps they will even visit www.voteformikepetersen.com and compose an informed opinion on Mike Petersen’s candidacy. In any event, I encourage every eligible voter to participate in the primary election in June.

-David Benson

If you’d like to submit a Letter, fill out the necessary details here and clearly indicate you would like it to be considered a Letter to the Editor.