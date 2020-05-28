Live theater rides again at Pickleville Playhouse!

Slater Ashenhurst will reprise his hilarious characterization of Jacques Javert when the Pickleville Playhouse debuts the musical comedy melodrama "Finding the Fickle Fortune" in mid-June.

GARDEN CITY – When it comes to musical theater in northern Utah this summer, the Pickleville Playhouse on the shores of Bear Lake is the only game left in town.

The members of the talented Davis theater clan have decided that their show will go on even in a pandemic, albeit with drastic precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The Pickleville Playhouse is staging one of its trademark musical comedy melodramas from mid-June to mid-September. The original play — entitled “Finding the Fickle Fortune” – was penned by the playwright brothers TJ and Derek Davis. Audience-favorite Slater Ashenhurst will reprise his hilarious characterization of the dastardly Jacques Javert in this production, co-starring with the always-watchable Kenzie Davis.

While the difficulty of rehearsing under statewide social distancing guidelines forced other performing art groups to cancel their 2020 seasons, the ability of the Pickleville Playhouse to prepare to stage one of its traditional small cast shows was unaffected by those restrictions.

But the list of precautions the playhouse will observe to protect the health of audience members is only slightly shorter than the script for “Finding the Fickle Fortune.”

Per the guidance of the Bear River Health Department, all groups of ticket holders will be seated 6 feet apart in the playhouse auditorium. Seating from front to back will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis when reservations are made.

Patrons are advised to claim their tickets at least 30 minutes prior to each performance and then remain outside the theater until their name is called for seating. Groups of ticket holders will be seated one-at-a-time to ensure minimal contact with other patrons.

Concessions will be sold outside the theater prior to performances and during intermissions, with multiple lines to ensure appropriate social distancing.

Meals at the Pickleville Grill will not be available until further notice.

The Pickleville Playhouse will follow Utah’s guidelines for increased cleaning and sanitation of facilities.

The theater troupe also encourages patrons to wear masks and discourages theater-lovers who are at high-risk for COVID-19 infection from attending its performances this summer.