Sandy man arrested for allegedly sexting with teen girl after being caught by parents

Booking photo for Austin E. Bashford (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Sandy man already facing charges of sexually abusing a minor has been arrested on suspicion of sexting with a teenage girl in Cache County. Austin E. Bashford was booked Wednesday night into the Cache County Jail where he is being held on $15,500 bail.

According to a warrant affidavit, Cache County sheriff’s deputies received a complaint from the alleged victim’s parents after they reportedly caught their 16-year-old daughter sexting with Bashford. The two had been communicating via FaceTime since March.

The girl said Bashford would ask her to strip for him during their video calls. He would also expose himself to her.

Bashford spoke to investigators over the phone and reportedly admitted to the allegations. He claimed that he met the girl on a website, designed to allow users to chat with strangers.

Bashford also admitted to exposing himself to the alleged victim during the FaceTime chats and viewing inappropriate pictures and videos of her.

Court records show, Bashford has been charged in 1st District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and, 10 counts of enticing a minor over the internet, a third-degree felony.

Police in Salt Lake arrested Bashford in September for allegedly having an illegal relationship with a 15-year-old girl in Salt Lake County. He has yet to enter a plea to one charge of misdemeanor sexual abuse of a minor.

Bashford is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for an initial appearance. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com