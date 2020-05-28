The Family Place is holding a door decorating contest

Esterlee Molyneux, the chief relationship officer for The Family Place shows off their Starfish vending machine where people can donate specific items to the cause.

LOGAN – Be Kind Utah is the goal and the Family Place in Cache Valley wants to invite everyone to participate in a door decorating contest as part of their kindness campaign. They are asking residents to display creativity and teamwork by decorating doors of their homes between now until June 6, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

“Be Kind Utah is a campaign designed to encourage acts of kindness in our communities,” said The Family Place’s Executive Director Dr. Sheryl Goodey. “Participating in the door decorating contest is a chance to create a visual reminder to be kind.”

Participants can take a picture of their decorated door and submit the photo by posting it on The Family Place’s Facebook Event called “Be Kind Utah Door Decorating Contest.”

If participants don’t have Facebook, no problem. They can email their photo to serve@thefamilyplaceutah.org and a staff member at The Family Place will post the photo for them.

The rules of the contest are:

A door must be the focus of the decoration area (all inside and outside doors are eligible) Door must be decorated and photo submitted by Saturday, June 6th at 5:00 p.m. Door must use at least one Be Kind Utah Heart (available for a free download at BeKindUtah.org) Door must follow the theme of “Kindness.”

“We hope this will be a fun activity for families,” said Marketing and Events Manager Amberlee Burrows, “and we have some fun prizes for the winners of the contest.”

Contest judging will take place from Saturday, June 6 at 5:00 p.m. until Monday June, 8 at 9:00 a.m. The top two doors in each category will be selected, then the public will vote to determine the winner beginning Monday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m.

“We’ll be announcing the winner on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:00 a.m.,” said Burrows.

The winner of the adult category will be given a Be Kind S’more package, which includes a Kingsford 14” Charcoal Grill, four roasting forks, marshmallows, Hershey chocolate bars, and a box of graham crackers.

The winner of the child category will be given a Color Me Kind package which includes a Toy Story 4 jumbo coloring book, Trolls coloring book, Frozen 2 coloring book, Star Wars coloring book, 12 pack of rainbow unicorn pencils, Brick Headz Bee LEGO set, Webkinz stuffed puppy, and a paddle ball game.

The door decorating competition is just one component of The Family Place’s Be Kind Utah campaign in an effort to have community members achieve 1 million acts of kindness during Utah Family Month (Mother’s Day to Father’s Day), which will run from May 10 to June 21, 2020. More information on Be Kind Utah can be found at thefamilyplaceutah.org/bekindut where individuals can pledge acts of kindness, consider becoming a monthly donor, and learn more about The Family Place.

The Family Place is a non-profit family support center with locations in Logan, Hyrum, and Smithfield, Utah. The integral services offered by The Family Place include the Starfish Children’s Shelter, emergency and scheduled child care in their Kid’s Place, therapy, educational workshops, and trauma interventions. Last year, The Family Place served over 20,000 individuals. For more information about Be Kind Utah and The Family Place, contact The Family Place at (435) 752-8880 or visit www.TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org