Tremonton man in custody after alleged domestic violence incident

Booking photo for Jeramy Ford Head (Courtesy: Box Elder County Jail).

ELWOOD — A 43-year-old Tremonton man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a woman and her children with a gun. Jeramy F. Head was booked into the Box Elder County Jail after being tased by deputies.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dale Ward said a 911 dispatch operator received a call shortly after 11:20 a.m. The young child reported that Head was angry with his mother and had fired a gun. The child was calling from a safe location and stayed on the phone with the operator while law enforcement responded.

Deputies encountered Head when they arrived at the Elwood residence. He was uncooperative and would not follow law enforcement’s commands.

Ward said deputies attempted to calm Head but he was eventually tased and taken into custody.

The woman and her children were unharmed in the incident.

Head was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital for treatment. He was later released and booked into jail.

Ward said Head was being held on suspicion of committing domestic violence, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and assault against law enforcement. Formal charges are pending the completion of deputies’ investigation.

