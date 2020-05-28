Utah Board of Higher Education to replace Board of Regents

FILE - Int his Jan. 17, 2020, file photo, the Utah State Capitol stands in Salt Lake City. The Utah Legislature is wrapping up its work for the year, capping off a session that saw major changes to the state's polygamy statute, a revision of a voter-approved redistricting law and a compromise on education funding. The 45-day meeting is ending in the shadow of the new coronavirus, which caused widespread cancellations but didn't cause major disruptions in legislative business. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the passage of SB111 in the 2020 Utah Legislative Session, the Utah State Board of Regents and the Utah Technical Colleges Board of Trustees have been dissolved, and a new governing body will take their place.

While the body, called the Utah Board of Higher Education, is a new body, the majority of the 18 members previously served either on the State Board of Regents or the Utah Technical Colleges Board of Trustees.

The bill, sponsored by Senate Majority Assistant Whip Ann Millner, R-Ogden, aimed to make Utah higher education institutions more affordable and accessible for students, Millner said in a written statement.

Other goals of the legislation are to create “seamless pathways” for credit transfers as students attend multiple institutions over their careers as workforce demands evolve and to accelerate graduation rates, Millner said.

The board oversees each of Utah’s higher education institutions and will “establish the institutions’ missions and roles and delegate the appropriate responsibilities to each institution’s board of trustees and presidents,” the statement says.

Additionally, the bill passed the creation of two new positions within the board — associate commissioner for academic education and associate commissioner for technical education.

The new members were appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert and are scheduled to be sworn in at their first inaugural meeting on July 11.

Former Utah State Board of Regents joining the new body include Chairman Harris Simmons and Vice Chairwoman Nina Barnes as well as Aaron Osmond, vice chairman of the technical colleges trustees.

Other current members of the board of regents appointed to the new higher education board include Wilford C. Clyde, Patricia Jones, Crystal Call Maggelet and Lisa-Michele Church.

Current members of the state technical college trustees named to the board include Mike Angus, Scott L. Theurer, Arthur E. Newell, Stacey K. Bettridge and Jera L. Bailey.

The board also includes two student members — Bridgerland Technical College student Glen Rivera and Utah Valley University student Candyce Damron.