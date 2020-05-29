4 vehicle crash temporarily closes major Logan intersection

LOGAN — A four vehicle traffic accident snarled a major intersection Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 1400 N. Main St.

Logan City Dispatch Operators reported that officers had to close the intersection to clear the crash. The closure was expected to last for an hour.

No major injuries were reported from any of the four vehicles involved.

Officers asked detoured traffic in all directions and asked motorists to find alternative routes.

