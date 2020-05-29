63 positive COVID-19 cases in three days in Cache County

LOGAN – Bear River Health Department officials say the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 tests in the district, 63 in three days, is due in part to the recent relaxing of restrictions plus increased local testing.

Friday’s 31 positive cases, added to 22 Thursday and 10 Wednesday leaves the recent three-day average at more than 20. Since the pandemic started in mid-March, there had never been more than eight new positive tests in one day.

A statement Friday from BRHD highlights the recent increase in testing.

“As we quickly identify sick individuals and temporarily remove them from the workplace, we can help keep these critical industries operating. This identification occurs as we increase our testing capabilities. Over the next few days there will be targeted COVID-19 testing clinics at some of these critical industries. As large numbers of individuals are tested, we anticipate an increase in positive cases.”

It was a somber milestone this week when the Tuesday report of new positives pushed the district’s caseload over 100. Three days later it has grown to 168 cases, 142 in Cache County and 26 in Box Elder with none in Rich County.

Of the BRHD’s 168 cases, 78 are considered recovered.

The 31 new cases on Friday were all found in Cache County, one patient under 18 and the others in the 18-60 age group.

The Utah Department of Health Friday report indicates 343 new cases from yesterday and a total 9,264 Utah cases in the pandemic. The state’s COVID-19 deaths grew to 107. That is one more than yesterday, a female over 85 from St. George from a long-term care facility.

Over 200,00 Utahns — 205,855 with yesterday’s 2,348 — have been tested and the rate of positives is at 4.5 percent of the total tested. There were 19 more hospitalizations yesterday, 101 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total hospitalizations the last two and a half months in Utah is 753.

Some 5,813 of the state’s 9,264 positive cases are considered recovered.

The latest Idaho report shows 2,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths. The first confirmed positive case in Franklin County was recorded Thursday, a female in her 40s and contact was travel related. There are still no cases that have been found in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.